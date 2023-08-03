Zach Wilson 2023 Hall of Fame Game stats

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game is finally here. After nearly half a year without football, the NFL has returned with at least some form of game action. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are facing off for this year’s game. With the extra preseason game compared to other NFL teams, we didn’t see many projected starters on Thursday night.

New York head coach Robert Saleh said early on that we wouldn’t see starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first preseason game. Zach Wilson got the start on his birthday and played a little more than a quarter before being benched.

Zach Wilson stats: Jets vs. Browns NFL Preseason Week 1

Wilson is duking it out to be Rodgers’ backup quarterback for the regular season. His stat line isn’t bad, as he finished 3-of-5 passing for 65 yards. He still doesn’t look comfortable on the field. There was one play where his first read wasn’t there, so he took off trying to scramble and got caught up on his own feet for a minimal gain. He was replaced by Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.

Zach Wilson finds Malik Taylor downfield pic.twitter.com/MxntC95UWa — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 4, 2023

Fantasy football impact

Something is wrong if you are relying on Wilson in fantasy football this year. The only time he may even crack a roster is if Rodgers goes down with an injury, and then you would have to be very limited on other options.