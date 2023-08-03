Kellen Mond 2023 Hall of Fame Game stats

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game is underway, sparking the beginning of NFL games for the season. The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Jets, which both teams scheduled to play four games in the preseason instead of the now-usual three. This meant that the starters got the night off, and we got to see the teams’ depth on display.

Kellen Mond was given the first half against the Jets to try and win the backup quarterback job behind starter Deshaun Watson.

Kellen Mond stats: Browns vs. Jets NFL Preseason Week 1

Mond completed 13 of his 19 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. He did have a costly interception in the second quarter, but it's the preseason. The touchdown pass was a three-yard screen pass to running back John Kelly. After getting removed from the game, Mond was replaced by rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Fantasy football impact

Mond isn’t likely to factor into the team’s quarterback plans this season. He is battling it out with Thompson-Robinson for the third-string quarterback job. At best, a strong showing could help him vault Joshua Dobbs as the second-string quarterback, but barring an injury to Deshaun Watson, that’s as high as Mond is expected to climb.