Report: Yankees place OF Harrison Bader on waivers

The New York Yankees have places outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers, per Erik Boland of Newsday Sports. This comes just hours after the team released struggling third baseman Josh Donaldson, an indication that the last-place team are dumping assets as it preps for the final month of the regular season. Teams have until Thursday’s waiver deadline to claim Bader with American League franchises taking priority.

A Bronx, NY, native, Bader was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to his hometown club at last year’s trade deadline and made a huge impact for the Yankees that October. He slugged five home runs during the postseason, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

However, he’d miss the first month of the 2023 season with an oblique injury and struggled throughout the campaign. As of today, he owns a .242 batting average with just seven home runs, 37 RBI, and an OPS of .649. Other teams were interested in him at the trade deadline, but the New York brass reportedly shot down offers because what they were offering wasn’t high enough.