How to watch WWE NXT Heatwave via live stream for August 29 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re one week removed from last week’s special ‘Heatwave’ episode and we’ll dive into the fallout from that event tonight. Several interesting matches on the docket for tonight’s show as the developmental brand turns its attention towards the No Mercy premium live event at the end of September.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes is still the NXT Champion after successfully defending the title against Wes Lee in the main event of Heatwave last Tuesday. Lee went for a dive to the outside near the end of the bout, but missed and ran into the barricade. The challenger was able to get back into the ring to barely avoid a count out, only for Hayes to immediately put him down with a Nothing but Net for the win. We’ll see what’s next for these two tonight and if a rematch is in store for No Mercy.

Speaking of Hayes, his best friend Trick Williams delivered an impressive showing against Ilja Dragunov in the opening match of the evening, eventually losing to the former NXT UK Champion. Later in the night, Williams was shown hyping up Hayes in the locker room prior to the main event, but he noticeably stared at Hayes’ title belt for a few seconds before handing it to the champ and wishing him good luck. While there’s no clear signs of tension between Trick-Melo Gang just yet, it’s something worth keeping an eye out for.

Noam Dar regained the NXT Heritage Cup by defeating Nathan Frazer last week, but he now must turn his attention to a different challenge as the NXT Global Heritage Invitational was announced immediately after Heatwave last Tuesday and here is the setup:

This will be a round-robin style tournament involving eight superstars divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.

Each match will have a 12-minute time limit and points will be tallied throughout match play. A pinfall or submission earns a participant two points, while a draw earns one point.

The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B on the September 26th episode of NXT and the winner of that match will advance to No Mercy later that week to face Dar for the Heritage Cup.

Tonight, we’ll get our first two matches of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. In Group A, Butch of the Brawling Brutes will return to NXT to face Charlie Dempsey. In Group B, Nathan Frazer will face Joe Coffey.

There will be plenty of other action on tonight’s episode of NXT. The Creed Brothers will face the Dyad in a steel cage match with the stipulation that the Creeds will be re-instated into NXT with a win. We’ll also get a No. 1 contender’s fatal four-way match featuring Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Blair Davenport, and Kiana James.