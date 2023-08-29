Fantasy football mock draft for 12-team, half-PPR in 2023 NFL season

Labor Day Weekend marks the most popular time of the NFL preseason for fantasy football drafts. The preseason games are wrapped up, rosters are down to 53-men, practice squads are filled out and everyone is turning their attention to Week 1 of the NFL season. With that in mind, here is a 12-team half-PPR scoring mock draft, selecting with the No. 6 pick.

2023 Fantasy football mock draft review: 12-team Half-PPR

Strategy

You see mock drafts all the time from a top spot in the draft or at the tail end of the round, but I went with the No. 6 pick. I mainly followed how the board fell, knowing that wide receivers are much deeper than running backs. With wide receivers going in the first, I filled running back, quarterback and running back with my next four picks and don’t feel bad about how the rest of the draft shaped out.

Best picks

1.06 — Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

2.07 — Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

3.06 — Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4.07 — Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

6.07 — Brandon Aiyuk. WR, San Francisco 49ers

14.07 — Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

We don’t know what will happen in the fantasy football season, but I’m loving this start. I am benefitting from Jacobs’ ADP not bouncing back since he signed his one-year deal with the Raiders to begin this week. Starting with the potential WR1, RB1 and QB1 is not a bad way to start. I am higher than most on Sanders in his first year with the Panthers, and Aiyuk should see a solid target share yet again. I took Moore in the final round because I think he seems a good amount of targets, with Arizona playing from behind throughout the year.

Worst picks

11.06 — Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins

Not gonna lie, I panicked here. I used the FantasyPros DraftWizard for the mock draft, and it suggested four running backs I didn’t want. I went under the running back tab to see all running backs and couldn’t figure it out in the time that I allotted for draft picks. Wilson was the least of the four evils, but I hate his situation in the Miami backfield. My lone hope would be if the Dolphins traded him to Indy in a package for Jonathan Taylor and Wilson becomes the starting RB for the Indianapolis Colts.

Final thoughts

I love how this draft turned out. I would want to familiarize myself with the Baltimore schedule to see if rostering their defense makes sense or if I need to pivot and look at streaming a defense. This team has a high ceiling, but a pretty high floor if it can stay healthy. Having depth wide receivers of Jordan Addison and Treylon Burks feels like a cheat code. The only knock to the roster is I am super shallow at running back.

Full mock draft results

5.06 — DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

7.06 — Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8.07 — Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

9.06 — Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

10.07 — Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

12.07 — Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

13.06 — Baltimore Ravens D/ST

