How to watch 2023 Asia Cup on TV and live stream

The 2023 Asia Cup is set to begin in the early hours on Wednesday, August 30 with Pakistan taking on Nepal. This six-team ODI tournament will be a nice tune-up for the upcoming 2023 World Cup in October. Of the six teams, only Nepal won’t be in the World Cup.

Fans looking to tune into the Asia Cup can catch all the matches on Willow TV. If you’re not around a TV, you can stream the match online on willow.tv, but you’ll need to log in through your provider.

Here’s the full schedule for the Asia Cup.

Group Stage

Wednesday, August 30

Pakistan vs. Nepal - 5:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 31

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka - 5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 2

India vs. Pakistan - 5:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 3

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan - 5:30 a.m. ET

Monday, September 4

India vs. Nepal - 5:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, September 5

Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka - 5:30 a.m. ET

Super 4 Stage

Wednesday, September 6

A1 vs. B2 - 5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 9

B1 vs. B2 - 5:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 10

A1 vs. A2 - 5:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, September 12

A2 vs. B1 - 5:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, September 14

A1 vs. B1 - 5:30 a.m. ET

Friday, September 15

A2 vs. B2 - 5:30 a.m. ET

Final

Sunday, September 15

TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 a.m. ET