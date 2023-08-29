Pick against the spread, over/under for USA vs. Jordan in FIBA World Cup on Wednesday

The United States will wrap up group play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a matchup with Jordan on Wednesday, August 30. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Team USA is 2-0 after making quick work of Greece in a 28-point victory on Monday, while Jordan is seeking its first win after a seven-point loss to New Zealand in overtime.

The second unit has proved to be a strength for Steve Kerr as the bench continues to hold its own against the early teams through the tournament. Spotlighting the bench group is Austin Reaves, who is coming off a team-high 15 points with five rebounds and six assists against Greece. Team USA shot 40% from three-point range in Monday’s win and will look to carry over their sweet shooting in Wednesday’s matchup.

Though Jordan has no current NBA players on its roster, former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson showed why he was a first-round draft pick back in 2015. Hollis-Jefferson finished with 39 points in Jordan’s loss to New Zealand, and he’ll look to replicate that scoring performance against USA.

The United States are 42.5-point favorites against Jordan with the combined point total set at 185.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: USA -42.5 (-108)

This is one of the heftier spreads in the FIBA World Cup, but Team USA is coming off its biggest margin of victory through two opponents that were arguably stiffer competition. No. 33 Jordan should be easy work for the United States and if they can replicate their shooting performance from deep, they should be equipped to cover the spread. Additionally, the Cinderella scoring run of Hollis-Jefferson will likely end against Team USA’s defense, further justifying a blowout win.

Over/Under: Over 185.5

After a 28-point win over Greece resulted in a 190 combined point total, Team USA should be equipped for a big win on Wednesday. They’ve only won by a margin of 17.5 points through their first two games, but they seem to be turning the corner when it comes to building chemistry with one another. Also, with the bench being as impactful as they have been so far, piling on the points versus No. 33 Jordan should be straightforward. Take the over on the point total here.