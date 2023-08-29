Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Giants on Tuesday, August 29

The Cincinnati Reds (68-65) and San Francisco Giants (68-63) will continue their three-game early-week series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Rookie southpaw Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.18 ERA) will start for the Redlegs while the Giants will send righty Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.74) to the mound.

San Francisco jumped out to an early lead in last night’s series opener and downed Cincy in a 4-1 home victory. Top prospect Kyle Harrison had a dominant night on the mound, going 6.1 innings and striking out 11 in the process. At the plate, Wilmer Flores, Patrick Bailey, and Wade Meckler all recorded RBI doubles in the win. The Giants now sit just a half-game back of the Diamondbacks for the third NL Wild card spot while the Reds are now a full game behind the Giants in the standings.

San Francisco enters the game as a -162 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Cincy the +136 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Reds-Giants picks: Tuesday, August 29

Injury report

Reds

Out: 2B Jonathan India (foot), OF Jake Fraley (toe), SS Matt McLain (oblique), SP Nick Lodolo (tibia), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RP Tejay Antone, SS Kevin Newman (oblique), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), C Curt Casali (foot)

Giants

Day-To-Day: SP Carson Whisenhunt (elbow)

Out: SS Brandon Crawford (forearm), OF Michael Conforto (hamstring), SP Ross Stripling (back), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), SP Antony DeSclafani (elbow), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), RP John Brebbia (hand), OF AJ Pollock (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Williamson vs. Alex Cobb

Williamson is coming off his cleanest outing of the month against the Diamondbacks last Thursday and will look to duplicate that performance in Oracle Park tonight. He went six full innings and racked up a quality start, striking out six while yielding no earned runs in the process. Despite the rookie lefty pitching well, the Reds’ bats have not backed him up and they’ve lost in each of his last three starts by four combined runs.

Cobb had a decent outing against the Phillies last Wednesday and the team was able to eventually win the game 8-6 in extra innings. The veteran righty went five full innings and struck out four while yielding a pair of solo home runs during his start. No. 2 hitters have tripped him up with a .369 batting average this season, but fortunately for him, he will not have to deal with injured Reds shortstop Matt McLain tonight.

Over/Under pick

Tonight’s total will fall on the shoulders of the struggling Reds lineup, which has hit just .227 with a .690 OPS in its last seven games. Cobb has dealt with his struggles on the mound this month and there is an opportunity here for the Cincy bats to get going tonight. Take the over for this contest.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

And with the visitors piling runs on the board, I’ll take them to win this ballgame and even the series this evening. Cincy has lost four of its last five during this West Coast road trip and needs to find a sense of urgency or risk falling further behind in the NL Wild Card standings. Take the Reds.

Pick: Reds