Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Rockies on Tuesday, August 29

The Atlanta Braves (85-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-82) will continue their three-game early-week series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver. Charlie Morton (13-10, 3.37 ERA) will start for the Braves and go up against Rockies righty Peter Lambert (3-4, 4.92 ERA).

Atlanta opened this series last night by clobbering Colorado in a 14-4 blowout win. Ronald Acuna Jr. added to his NL MVP argument by going 4-for-5 with two stolen bases, a home run, and five RBI. However, the big story coming out of this game was two fans confronting Acuna in the outfield during the seventh inning, with the star outfielder being knocked to the ground during the ensuing scuffle with security. Acuna came out of the incident uninjured and played the rest of the game.

The Braves enter the game as a -258 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rockies +210 underdogs. The total is set at 12.

Braves-Rockies picks: Tuesday, August 29

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Rockies

Day-To-Day: SP Austin Gomber (back), 2B Brendan Rodgers (illness)

Out: OF Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), SP Ryan Feltner (head), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Peter Lambert

Morton has picked up the win in each of his last three outings and will try to grab his fourth straight tonight. He has posted double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts, including last Wednesday’s outing against the Mets where he fanned 11 while yielding just two hits in seven innings of work. He has not given up a single earned run since August 6, so we’ll see if he can once again blank the opposing lineup this evening.

Lambert has been one of the lone bright spots for Colorado in recent weeks as he’s delivered solid outings even as the team has struggled. His start last Thursday against the Rays was a perfect example of this as he yielded just two earned runs in five innings and left the game with the lead, only for the bullpen to immediately give it away and lose 5-3. The righty’s home splits have been poor this season as he has a 6.61 ERA with a .292 opponent batting average at Coors Field this year. He’ll have his work cut out for him against the Braves tonight.

Over/Under pick

The over is a bit high for this one considering that this game features two starters capable of giving their respective teams a quality outing. Even if the potent Braves offense does go off, they most likely won’t have the same 14-run explosion like they did last night. That combined with the Rockies’ struggles at the plate makes me lean towards the rare Coors Field under here.

Pick: Under 12

Moneyline pick

Atlanta continues to cruise through its West Coast road trip and it’s hard to imagine the team dropping tonight’s ballgame with how well Morton has been pitching this month. Don’t overthink this, take the Braves.

Pick: Braves