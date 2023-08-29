Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Tuesday, August 29

The Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) and Chicago Cubs (69-62) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, August 29. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Milwaukee will start Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA), while Chicago counters with Justin Steele (14-3, 2.80).

The Cubs are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at seven.

Brewers-Cubs picks: Tuesday, August 29

Injury report

Brewers

Day-to-day: 1B Carlos Santana (ankle)

Out: SP Adrian Houser (elbow), CF Blake Perkins (oblique), DH Jesse Winker (back)

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (rib), RP Michael Fulmer (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Corbin Burnes vs. Justin Steele

Burnes will start his 27th game of the season. He got knocked around by the Minnesota Twins his last time out. Burnes pitched six innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits. He struck out five, walked one, and escaped with a no-decision.

The southpaw Steele will start his 25th game of the season, setting a career-high. Steelers numbers, particularly his sparkling ERA, are slightly misleading. He hasn’t been shutting the door on opponents and has allowed at least two earned runs in his last five starts. Most recently, he allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Steele struck out six and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Brew Crew won the series opener 6-2 and have now scored at least five runs in nine consecutive games. The Cubbies only put up two runs on Monday, but in the two games prior, they scored 10. The run total for this game is low because Steele has done a decent job of limiting opposing hitters this season. I think we see the over hit again, though.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

Chicago has won the last seven games that Steele has started. They have won 11 of his last 12 appearances and scored at least three runs in each game, providing ample run support. Milwaukee has been tough to handle on its current win streak, but I think it ends Tuesday in Chicago.

Pick: Cubs