Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Mets on Tuesday, August 29

After finally snapping their losing skid with a come-from-behind win on Monday night, the Texas Rangers (74-57) will look to keep pace in the AL playoff chase and make it two in a row against the New York Mets (60-72) on Tuesday. First pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, as Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.34 ERA) goes for the Rangers against New York southpaw Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.73).

Texas enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rangers-Mets picks: Tuesday, August 29

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (right forearm strain), 3B Josh Jung (left thumb fracture)

Mets

Out: INF Luis Guillorme (right calf strain), OF Starling Marte (right groin strain)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Heaney vs. Jose Quintana

So it goes with Heaney. Just when it looks like the mercurial lefty has things figured out, he falls apart again: Heaney began his month with 11.2 scoreless innings across his first two starts, only to allow six runs on 14 hits in eight innings over his next two. He’s about as boom-or-bust as it gets: When he’s got the feel for (and command of) his fastball and slider, he can be sensational (four starts this year of eight or more Ks), but when he doesn’t, a crooked number is soon to follow.

Quintana suffered his worst start of an abbreviated 2023 campaign last time out (5.1 innings, nine hits, three walks, five runs), but given that it came against the Braves, we’re willing to give him a mulligan. Prior to that blowup, the lefty had looked awfully sharp since coming off the IL, with five consecutive quality starts and a 3.03 ERA. His command has looked as good as it did during his excellent 2022 season, and if he keeps spotting his fastball at the top of the zone and his curve and changeup below, he’ll have a good chance to be successful again.

Over/Under pick

For as hot as the Rangers were to start the year, these have been two middling offenses of late: Texas has scored five or more runs just twice in their last nine games, while the Mets have fallen below this total in each of their last six. Heaney could foil this under all by himself, but if Quintana is on the money again, I’m expecting another relatively low-scoring affair after last night needed a late flurry just to reach seven runs.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I have a lot more faith in Quintana delivering a quality start than Heaney right now, even given the rough shape this patchwork Mets lineup is in right now. Texas has struggled at the plate in their own right, so give me the better starter and plus odds on Tuesday.

Pick: Mets +120