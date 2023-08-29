Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Tigers on Tuesday, August 29

After picking up a win in the series opener on Monday night, the New York Yankees (62-68) look to make it two in a row over the Detroit Tigers (59-71) on Tuesday. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. New York will use reliever Michael King (3-5, 3.13 ERA) as the opener tonight, while Detroit counters with promising young lefty Tarik Skubal (3-2, 4.06).

The Tigers enter as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees at +100. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees-Tigers picks: Tuesday, August 29

Injury report

Yankees

Out: 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion symptoms), OF Billy McKinney (back), SP Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Tigers

Day to day: SP Matt Manning (back)

Out: RP Mason Englert (hip)

Starting pitchers

Michael King vs. Tarik Skubal

Amid injuries to their starting rotation, the Yankees have begun using King — the team’s best multi-inning reliever — as an opener, with rookie righty Jhony Brito (4-6, 5.37 ERA) typically following to handle the bulk of the middle innings. This will be King’s third start of the year and his second in as many appearances, after he allowed one unearned run on one hit and three Ks in 2.2 innings against the Washington Nationals last week. Brito followed with 2.1 innings of one-run ball, but he’s been very up-and-down in his first MLB season, with six outings of four or more runs allowed.

After missing the first half of the year while rehabbing from elbow surgery, Skubal has picked up right where he left off since his return — namely, looking like one of the better young starters in the game. The lefty has struck out 50 batters in 44.1 innings, showcasing an explosive four-seam fastball while allowing one or fewer runs in five of his nine outings thus far. His secondary offerings can come and go, but when he’s spotting his changeup and slider, he’s as good as anyone.

Over/Under pick

After a 4-1 final last night, I’m backing the under again on Tuesday. This Yankees team has been a thoroughly middling offense in the second half, even with Aaron Judge back in the fold, and they should have a tough time finding runs if Skubal is on his game. Brito is more than capable of throwing up a crooked number, but New York has a ton of bullpen depth they can use to navigate this game — they allowed just one run through the first six innings the last time they used the King/Brito strategy before unraveling late in a 6-5 loss.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Skubal is the far, far more trustworthy option on the mound here, and the trio of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter should be able to do enough against Brito to back Skubal to a W.

Pick: Tigers -120