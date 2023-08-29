Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After picking up a win in the series opener on Monday night, the New York Yankees (62-68) look to make it two in a row over the Detroit Tigers (59-71) on Tuesday. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market. New York will use reliever Michael King (3-5, 3.13 ERA) as the opener tonight, while Detroit counters with promising young lefty Tarik Skubal (3-2, 4.06).

Despite last night’s win, the Yankees are still at 63-68, losers of seven of 10 and 11 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The team has all but waved the white flag at this point, with derailed by a rotation that never came together behind Gerrit Cole — Nestor Cortes is on the shelf for the foreseeable future, while Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon have been tremendously disappointing — and an offense that’s struggled even since getting Aaron Judge back.

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but if you squint, you can see the outline of the next contending Tigers team. The trio of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are a big reason for that, forming a respectable heart of the order in support of promising young pitchers like Skubal, Reese Olson, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo. The Tigers have a chance to move into second place in the AL Central this week, 2.5 games back of the Guardians at 59-72 — although they have lost three in a row.

Detroit enters as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

