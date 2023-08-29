Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, August 29

MLB is back with a full schedule of games for Tuesday, August 29. This gives bettors a plethora of options when it comes to putting together a DFS lineup. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 12 games that start at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, August 29

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($7,000)

Matt Olson ($6,900)

Austin Riley ($6,300)

Ozzie Albies ($5,700)

Atlanta scored 14 runs in the series opener, taking advantage of hitter-friendly Coors Field. Albies returned from injury and had a dismal 0-for-6 day at the plate, but he’s been among the team’s best hitters all year. Acuna had four hits, including a double and home run, while swiping his 60th and 61st stolen bases of the season. Riley launched his 31st home run while Olson picked up a rare triple.

The Braves are the -258 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +210 underdogs, and the run total is set at 12.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Julio Rodriguez ($6,200)

Cal Raleigh ($4,800)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,600)

J.P. Crawford ($4,400)

Rodriguez continued his hot August, picking up four more hits, including his 24th home run and 87th RBI. Suarez and Crawford each had two hits with a rare long ball from Crawford, his 12th of the season. Raleigh got the day off but should be back at the top of the lineup. If he isn’t, swap in Teoscar Hernandez for this stack against shaky A’s lefty Ken Waldichuk.

The Mariners are the -325 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +260 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Baltimore Orioles vs. White Sox

Adley Rutschman ($5,500)

Gunnar Henderson ($5,400)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,800)

Anthony Santander ($4,500)

The Orioles shut out the White Sox 9-0 on Monday. Santander hit his 25th home run of the season and added another hit. Henderson had two hits and scored two runs. Rutschman picked up one hit in the leadoff spot, while Mountcastle logged a hit and an RBI batting clean-up. They will face White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens, who enters with a 1-6 record and a 4.15 ERA.

The Orioles are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +185 underdog, and the run total is set at 9.5.