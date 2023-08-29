Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, August 29

If you’re searching for starting pitching options for your fantasy baseball squads on Tuesday, well, you’re in luck. It’s a very streaming-friendly slate of arms, with more than half of today’s schedule starters — 17 in all — ranking in the top two tiers of our daily starting pitcher rankings. There are marquee names at the top, of course — Clayton Kershaw, Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara and more — but there are also plenty of under-the-radar names who carry sneaky upside thanks to plus matchups. So let’s break it down, with full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, August 29

Pitchers to stream

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals — Consider this your last chance to hop on the bandwagon. Ragans struck out nine in a win at Wrigley Field a couple weeks ago, then completely dominated the Oakland A’s (six innings, two hits, 11 Ks) last week while showcasing a fastball that got up into the triple digits. His stuff is legit — in addition to that heater he boasts a wipeout slider and solid changeup — and he has a dream closing schedule, starting Tuesday night against the Pirates. His strikeout upside is as good as you’ll ever find on the waiver wire.

Brandon Williamson, Cincinnati Reds — Williamson certainly won’t rack up as many Ks as his fellow lefty, but the rookie has pitched well of late, with a 2.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 innings over his last four starts. He’s quietly been a very sturdy part of this Reds rotation — he’s allowed three runs or fewer in 14 of 18 outings this season — and he gets a nice matchup on Tuesday against a moribund Giants offense (fourth-lowest team OPS in August) at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Let’s wrap things up with another rookie. Williams has alternated tantalizing upside — he was considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball for a reason — with maddening inconsistency of late, striking out 22 across back-to-back starts earlier this month only to give up 10 runs (eight earned) across his next two. Whether the righty will have command of his electric arsenal is anyone’s guess, but his upside (and a nice matchup against the Twins at pitcher-friendly Target Field) makes it worth the risk, especially if you’re in need of strikeouts.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, August 29.