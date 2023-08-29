Wrexham vs. Bradford City: Picks, predictions, how to watch EFL Cup match

After a couple of draws in EFL League Two action, Wrexham will take a break from domestic play with an EFL Cup match against Bradford City. Both sides are in the same division, but this match won’t count towards those standings. Both Wrexham and Bradford City won their opening matches in this competition through the penalty shootout.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wrexham v. Bradford City

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Moneyline odds

Wrexham: +100

Draw: +280

Bradford City: +260

Moneyline pick: Draw +280

Both teams drew their opening EFL Cup matches, and Wrexham are coming into this midweek contest after a pair of draws. It is important to note Wrexham have been better offensively in the last few matches, so that could be something to monitor here. Bradford City managed a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in their last match, but they’ve also had a few draws early in the season. They have two wins, a draw and a loss since their last EFL Cup contest.

Both these teams will meet in league play, and being in the same league down the football pyramid usually means the talent gap isn’t that wide. We’ll take these sides to once again grab a draw in regular time in the EFL Cup.