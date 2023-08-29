How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL Cup match vs. Bradford City

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series, will be back in action Tuesday for an EFL Cup match against Bradford City. This match is outside of league play and offers Wrexham the opportunity to match up against clubs from other divisions of English football, since the EFL Cup includes every team.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Bradford City

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

After a crazy 5-5 draw against Swindon Town, Wrexham managed another draw against Barrow in EFL League Two play. After dropping the league opener, Wrexham have managed to take at least a point in each contest. They won their last EFL Cup game on penalties against Wigan Athletic. Bradford City also won their opening EFL Cup contest on penalties, defeating Accrington Stanley. They defeated Crewe Alexandra in their most recent match.