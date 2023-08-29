Fantasy football sleepers: Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr.

The Denver Broncos enter an interesting season in 2023. Sean Payton was brought in as head coach to try and get whatever he can out of QB Russell Wilson after last season’s debacle. It’s “win-or-bust” for Denver despite being in a tough division and already experiencing the injury bug, particularly at wide receiver.

Tim Patrick is out for the season again. Jerry Jeudy could miss the start of the regular season. So Wilson may need to turn to rookie wideout Marvin Mims Jr. We take a look at his outlook and potential as a sleeper in 2023.

August 29 update: The Broncos will not play Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, per Zac Stevens, which means he can play as soon as he is ready. His status for Week 1 remains uncertain, which leaves value for Marvin Mims.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos

If you go on YouTube and check out some highlights of Mims from his days at Oklahoma, you’ll most likely start to salivate. That is, if you’re into that sort of thing. Mims was known for making circus catches on vertical routes in college. He’s already starting to do some of that in the NFL with a few highlight-reel catches.

Jeudy has a hamstring injury and could miss several weeks, which makes his return a bit unclear. In the short term, Mims should start alongside Courtland Sutton and run mostly downfield routes. Mims also has the talent to overtake Sutton in terms of targets if the rookie can build chemistry with Wilson.

In PPR formats, Mims is being taken on average around WR77 and 233rd overall. Even when Jeudy is healthy, Mims could be the third receiver. There isn’t much talent behind him on the depth chart and Denver spent a second-round pick in 2023 on the OU product. Mims makes sense as a lottery ticket late in your draft. In dynasty and keeper formats, he’s worth reaching a bit higher on.