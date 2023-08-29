Fantasy football sleepers: Packers WR Jayden Reed

One of the great unknowns of the 2023 NFL season is the Green Bay Packers. Much like when Brett Favre left to go to the New York Jets about 15 years ago, Aaron Rodgers is gone. The Packers will have a new QB in Jordan Love, who has looked the part in preseason. That’s not always an indicator that things will go well in the regular season, however.

As for the wide receiver room, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs figure to start after each showed promise as rookies in 2022. The Packers continued to add talent as a receiver by drafting Michigan State WR Jayden Reed in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. Reed, 23, made enough plays in the preseason to suggest he too could be ready to contribute right away. Here we take a look at his outlook and potential as a sleeper in fantasy football.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

For what felt like a lifetime, the Packers refused to add talent at WR through high draft picks. That has changed in the past two years and the Packers are looking to build an offense around Love, Watson, Doubs, and Reed.

Love and Reed appear to have some chemistry already as witnessed during preseason. In the second preseason game vs. the Patriots, Love connected with Reed for a 19-yard touchdown. This isn’t to say Reed will jump Doubs or Watson on the depth chart, but Love doesn’t have many reps with any receiver. If Reed can become a reliable target, Love will look his way.

Heading into draft week, Reed is being selected on average as the WR75 in PPR formats. He’s going outside the top 200 and likely isn’t being drafted in shallow leagues. In leagues with 12-14 teams, Reed is a good player to target toward the end of your draft. If you’re in a dynasty or keeper league, Reed has a bit more value if Love is legit and the Packers’ passing offense thrives.