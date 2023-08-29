Fantasy football sleepers: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

The Green Bay Packers emphasized addressing their need at tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft. Luke Musgrave was taken in the second round out of Oregon State. Tucker Kraft was the other rookie TE selected shortly after. Those two are expected to compete for snaps and targets, though based on preseason it appears Musgrave has the early edge. Here we’ll take a look at Musgrave’s outlook and his potential as a sleeper.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers

The Packers have one of the youngest offenses in the NFL this season. QB Jordan Love will take over for Aaron Rodgers and there are a lot of unknowns in the passing game. There’s always the belief that if a young QB struggles, he’ll lean on his tight end as a safety net. That could be the 6’6” Musgrave, who can also stretch the field as a big target. Love connected with Musgrave a handful of times during the preseason, some for first downs.

It may take a bit for Musgrave to be a fantasy football asset. We can’t expect him just to step right in and be a starter in fantasy. For one, Love has a lot of mouths to feed among Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. Green Bay could lean more on the run game. Musgrave could also split snaps with Kraft and TE/FB Josiah Deguara. Still, there should be times when Musgrave gets long stretches, especially if the Packers are playing from behind.

In dynasty and keeper formats Musgrave has more value. In season-long leagues, Musgrave isn’t a bad second tight end on your bench in a league with 12-14 teams. If the Packers offense clicks and Musgrave avoids drops and doesn’t miss blocking assignments, he could start the whole season.