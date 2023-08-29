US Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday

The first round of the U.S. Open continues on Tuesday, August 29. The women’s singles matches get started at 11 a.m. ET and run all the way through until the final match begins at 9 p.m. ET. The schedule is loaded with high-profile matches, as 16 ranked competitors will take the court. Matches may be aired on ESPN, but will at least be streamed on ESPN+.

Ons Jabeur is back in the U.S. Open field and retains her No. 5 seed. She held this same position last year and was able to advance all the way to the championship. Jabeur fell to eventual champion Iga Świątek in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked American tennis player in the field at the No. 3 seed. She will face Camila Giorgi to open the tournament. Madison Keys will also be in action as she faces Arantxa Rus.

Aryna Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at +500 and is joined by Pegula (+1000), Jabeur (+1800) and Marketa Vondrousova (+2000) as players competing on Tuesday.

Here’s a full rundown of the seeded schedule with all times listed as ET. The full schedule of unseeded matchups is available at USOpen.org.

US Open schedule: Tuesday, August 29

11:00 a.m.

#22 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Fernandez

#14 Liudmila Samsonova vs. Claire Liu

#31 Marie Bouzkova vs. Ashlyn Krueger

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. Camila Osorio

12:30 p.m.

#17 Madison Keys vs. Arantxa Rus

1:00 p.m.

#7 Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang

#9 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Na-Lae Han

2:00 p.m.

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi

2:30 p.m.

#25 Karolína Plíšková vs. Elena-Gabriele Ruse

#13 Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks

#26 Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

3:00 p.m.

#27 Anastasia Potapova vs. Clara Tauson

4:30 p.m

#23 Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska

#12 Barbora Krejčíková vs. Lucia Bronzetti

#21 Donna Vekic vs. Sachia Vickery

9:00 p.m.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Maryna Zanevska