US Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday

The 2023 U.S. Open began on Monday, August 28. The first-round men’s singles matches will continue on Tuesday, August 29. The day begins at 11 a.m. ET, with the final match expected to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. There should be plenty of good matchups with 16-seeded players scheduled to play.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will make his 2023 U.S. Open debut on Tuesday, playing the unseeded Dominik Koepfer. Alcaraz is the reigning winner of the U.S. Open, defeating No. 5 Casper Ruud in four sets to claim his first Grand Slam title.

The days of the dominant American tennis player feel like a thing of the past as none of the four Americans playing on Tuesday are seeded. Veteran tennis player John Isner has said that this will be the final tournament of his career, and he will get started against Facundo Diaz Acosta on Tuesday. Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, Alex Michelsen and Michael Mmoh will also be in action.

Alcaraz is the player to watch on Tuesday. He has the second-best odds to win the entire tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alcaraz is installed at +200 and is joined by Daniil Medvedev (+1100), Jannik Sinner (+1400) and Andrey Rublev (+8000) playing on Tuesday.

Here’s a full rundown of the seeded schedule with all times listed as ET. The full schedule of unseeded matchups is available at USOpen.org.

US Open schedule: Tuesday, August 29

11:00 a.m.

#23 Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca Van Assche

#29 Ugo Humbert vs. Matteo Berrettini

#24 Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils

#12 Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic

12:00 p.m.

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs

12:30 p.m.

#19 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alex Molcan

#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh

#16 Cameron Norrie vs. Alexander Shevchenko

1:00 p.m.

#27 Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez

2:30 p.m.

#30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen

#17 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler

#8 Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

4:00 p.m.

#13 Alex De Minaur vs. Timofey Skatov

#26 Daniel Evans vs. Daniel Elahi Galan

7:00 p.m.

#6 Jannik Sinner vs. Yannick Hanfmann

8:30 p.m.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer