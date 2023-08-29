How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 U.S. Open is underway and first-round matches will continue on Tuesday, August 29. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will play his first match of this tournament on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET against Dominik Koepfer. The match will likely air on ESPN but will also be found streaming on ESPN+.

Alcaraz is the reining U.S. men’s singles champ. He took down No. 5 Casper Ruud in four sets to win his first major. At that point, he hadn’t made it past the quarterfinals of a grand slam. After not playing in this year’s Australian Open, Alcaraz made it to the semifinals of the French Open and won Wimbledon. He ended Novak Djokovic’s quest to go three-for-three at Grand Slams to start the year. Alcaraz won in a five-set marathon.

Alcaraz is a gigantic moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -8000 odds, while Koepfer has +1600 as an underdog. Alcaraz also has the second-best odds to win the U.S. Open at +200 behind only Djokovic installed at +110.