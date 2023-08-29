How to watch Jessica Pegula in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The first round of the 2023 U.S. Open women’s singles matches will continue on Tuesday, August 29. No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula will make her tournament debut against Camila Giorgi. The match begins at 2 p.m. ET and will likely air during ESPN’s coverage that starts at noon. A live stream should be available on ESPN+.

Pegula is looking for her first appearance in a major semi-final. She is coming off her first appearance in a Wimbledon quarterfinal but fell to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova. This will be Pegula’s 11th U.S. Open, and she heads into this year’s tournament off of his best finish at the major. She made it to the quarterfinals and has made the quarterfinals in five of her last majors.

Pegula has -500 odds to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Giorgi comes in as the +370. Pegula has the fifth-best odds to win the overall tournament installed at +1000 behind Iga Swiatek.