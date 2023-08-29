 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the 2023 playoffs this weekend at historic Darlington Raceway. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday for the Cook Out Southern 500.

Regular season points champ Martin Truex, Jr. opened as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +500 and Kyle Larson follows at +550. William Byron and Denny Hamlin are each +750 and Kyle Busch rounds out the top five with +1000 odds to win. Defending race champ Erik Jones is +2800 to repeat.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open with 16 drivers competing for the season-ending championship. The next three races will decide the 12 drivers that will advance to the next round. The winners of the next three races automatically advance, and the remaining drivers in the field of 12 will be decided based on accumulated points over the next three weekends.

Truex, Jr. enters the playoffs as the favorite to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and William Byron and Kyle Larson follow at +550. Defending Cup Series champ Joey Logano is +1400 to repeat.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Cook Out Southern 500.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 opening odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Martin Truex Jr. +500
Kyle Larson +550
William Byron +750
Denny Hamlin +750
Kyle Busch +1000
Ross Chastain +1100
Christopher Bell +1100
Tyler Reddick +1300
Kevin Harvick +1500
Chris Buescher +1500
Brad Keselowski +1600
Chase Elliott +1700
Ryan Blaney +1800
Joey Logano +1800
Erik Jones +2800
Bubba Wallace +2800
Ty Gibbs +3500
Daniel Suarez +5500
Alex Bowman +5500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Michael McDowell +10000
Carson Hocevar +15000
Austin Dillon +20000
Aric Almirola +25000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Chase Briscoe +30000
Ryan Preece +40000
Justin Haley +40000
Harrison Burton +40000
Corey Lajoie +40000
Austin Cindric +40000
Ryan Newman +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
BJ McLeod +100000

