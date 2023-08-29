NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the 2023 playoffs this weekend at historic Darlington Raceway. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday for the Cook Out Southern 500.

Regular season points champ Martin Truex, Jr. opened as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +500 and Kyle Larson follows at +550. William Byron and Denny Hamlin are each +750 and Kyle Busch rounds out the top five with +1000 odds to win. Defending race champ Erik Jones is +2800 to repeat.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open with 16 drivers competing for the season-ending championship. The next three races will decide the 12 drivers that will advance to the next round. The winners of the next three races automatically advance, and the remaining drivers in the field of 12 will be decided based on accumulated points over the next three weekends.

Truex, Jr. enters the playoffs as the favorite to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and William Byron and Kyle Larson follow at +550. Defending Cup Series champ Joey Logano is +1400 to repeat.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Cook Out Southern 500.