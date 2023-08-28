Report: Ronda Rousey could be eyeing one final MMA fight at UFC 300

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is looking to return to the octagon for one final match at UFC 300 in 2024, per Sadie Whitelocks of the Daily Mail. UFC president Dana White poured cold water on the rumors a possible return, but there could always be an element of subterfuge with his comments. Rousey has not competed in MMA since losing to Amanda Nunes in a first-round technical knockout at UFC 207 in 2016.

Rousey, of course, is one of the more prominent figures in the history of UFC and earned the nickname “Baddest Women on the Planet.” She was awarded the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship and her reign lasted over 1,000 days before falling the Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. The aforementioned Nunes fight would be her last as she bowed out of the sport and would eventually be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

In recent years, Rousey has carried her persona over to professional wrestling and has had two separate stints in the WWE where she became a three-time world champion. In April of 2019, she, along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, became the first women to main event a Wrestlemania card. She most recently worked with best friend and former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, first as a tag team and then as on-screen rivals. She lost to Baszler at SummerSlam earlier this month in what was effectively her final match with the company.

It the early stages of speculation over a possible UFC return, it is unclear who Rousey could potentially face. Nunes announced her retirement earlier in the year, theoretically cutting off the possibility of a rematch from their 2016 bout.