Liam Lawson remains AlphaTauri F1 stand-in until Daniel Ricciardo recovers

During last Friday’s practice session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo suffered a broken left hand after being involved in a crash. The injury led to 21-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson being promoted to fill Ricciardo’s seat for the Sunday race.

Despite having only one practice session to prepare, Lawson delivered a commendable performance in the rainy conditions at Zandvoort, moving from 19th on the starting grid to finish 13th overall.

Ricciardo has opted for hand surgery, and although no specific recovery timeline has been provided, AlphaTauri announced that Lawson will continue to replace him as long as he is out.

Liam Lawson confirmed to drive alongside Yuki until Daniel is fit pic.twitter.com/GQ6TgEw75H — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 28, 2023

Lawson is set to participate in his second Formula One race at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 3.

Depending on Ricciardo’s recovery time, Lawson may also compete in additional races, with the Singapore Grand Prix scheduled for September 17 being the next immediate opportunity.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Lawson is a true longshot to win the Italian GP, as his +80000 odds are at the bottom of the odds board as we move into race week.