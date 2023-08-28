DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky New Customer Pre-Launch Offer Terms and Conditions

The promotional offer is valid between 08/28/2023 at 06:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) and expires on the first date and time that DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in the State of Kentucky (the “Promotional Period”). Must be physically located Kentucky (an “Eligible Jurisdiction”). Must be 18+ years of age or older.

To be eligible for the promotion, new Sportsbook customers must: (1) not have previously created a DraftKings Sportsbook account, (2) be physically located in the Eligible Jurisdiction and obtained the minimum age requirements, and (3) successfully sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account during the Promotional Period. Upon completion of the promotional requirements, eligible customers will receive $200 in Bonus Bets to use on the first date and time that DraftKings is permitted to offer sports betting in Kentucky. Bonus Bets paid as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets.

Bonus Bets valid for seven (7) days (the “Play Through Period”). For the avoidance of doubt, the seven (7) day Play Through Period is measured as 168 hours from the date and time that DraftKings is permitted to offer sports betting in Kentucky. Customer can choose when to use a Bonus Bet within the Play Through Period, but must select the Bonus Bet before completing a wager. Failure to use the Bonus Bets before expiration will void the award. Awarded Bonus Bets are non-cashable, non-transferable, non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus Bets must be wagered 1x time. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings. Winnings generated from wagering of Bonus Bets are stake-removed and will be transferred to the registered customer’s Cash Balance at which time they may be withdrawn. Bonus Bets are valid on all eligible DraftKings Sportsbook markets prior to expiration. Ex : If a $10 bonus bet is placed on even odds and wins, only the profit of $10 will be credited to the customers’ account. Bonus bets are not eligible on all promotions and/or betting markets. Bonus bets are excluded from bets placed with odds boosts, profit boosts, Early Win promotions, and cash out bets and voided bets.

Limit one (1) offer per customer. See DraftKings terms and conditions for information and limitations on wagering. Each customer will be notified when they have received an award by (1) a bell notification (this is a notification that displays as a bell icon on the home page of the DraftKings app and website that can be clicked on to view short confirmation copy and terms) and/or (2) an automatically triggered email if they successfully entered the promotion. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at sportsbook@draftkings.com. Upon cancellation, you may withdraw any remaining funds deposited in connection with this promotion subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use. However, any applicable bonus rewards in your account shall be void, subject to forfeiture, and may not be transferred or withdrawn. Any wager placed in connection with the promotion can not be rescinded once it has been placed. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By accepting any bonus rewards, registered customers agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this Promotion. Promotional offer is subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited by law. DraftKings account holders are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude certain registered customers from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the bonus reward if there is reason to suspect that their actions are fraudulent or, at DraftKings’ sole discretion, it is determined that their actions are in violation of the DraftKings Terms of Use. To be eligible for this promotion, customers must be eligible to wager on DraftKings and must be physically located in a jurisdiction in which DraftKings operates. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any bonus rewards which have been awarded. See DraftKings terms and conditions for information on eligibility for creating, using, and funding an interactive gaming account. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion upon notice to and approval from the applicable jurisdiction regulators located in the respective Eligible Jurisdiction

