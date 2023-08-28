How to watch Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open gets underway on Monday in Flushing Meadows, and tournament favorite Novak Djokovic will play his first round match under the lights that evening. The second-seeded Djokovic will face unseeded Alexandre Muller at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic is a -10000 favorite to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Muller is a +1700 underdog. Djokovic is expected to sweep through this first match, with Muller getting -575 odds to lose in straight sets. Djokovic is +125 to win the whole tournament while Muller is +50000. Djokovic has never lost prior to the third round at the US Open.

This marks a return for Djokovic, who had to withdraw from last year’s tournament due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The year prior, he was a finalist, losing in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev. This year, Djokovic claimed wins at the Australian Open and French Open, but lost in the finals at Wimbledon.

Muller is making his first appearance in the main tournament at Flushing Meadows. His past two entries in 2021 and 2022 saw him lose first-round qualifying matches. He earned berths in the French Open and Wimbledon, losing in the first round at Roland Garros while losing in the second round at the All England Club.