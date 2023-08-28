Pick on the Total for Guardians-Twins on August 28

The Minnesota Twins own a six game lead in the American League Central and will look to expand that lead further on Monday as they play host to the number two team in the Division, the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins (-165, 8.5)

The Guardians have been the lowest scoring team in the American League since July 22, averaging 3.6 runs per game in their last 34 games and entered the week with the league’s lowest on-base percentage the past five weeks all while hitting the fewest home runs of any team in the league.

This has caused the Guardians to lean heavily on their pitching for success and turn to Xzavion Curry to maintain his consistency as he began the season in the bullpen before being thrusted into the starting rotation, allowing three earned runs or fewer in six of his seven starts and has a 3.51 ERA with 0.9 home runs allowed per nine innings this season.

The Guardians back up Curry with a bullpen that entered Sunday fifth in the league in ERA while the Twins entered 19th, but will look to mitigate bullpen use with Kenta Maeda getting the start.

Since Maeda came off the injured list, he’s allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 starts with a 2.93 ERA with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in that span, which makes his season-long 4.22 ERA deceiving as he had a disastrous start against the New York Yankees in which he allowed 10 runs in April that has warped those numbers.

The Twins offense has been a very average unit this season, ranking 16th in the league in with just under 4.5 runs per game while rating 21st in batting average and sixth in home runs per at-bat percentage.

With Cleveland allowing the fewest home runs on a per at-bat basis of any team in the American League coupled with their offensive struggles,Monday sets up to be a pitchers duel in Minnesota.

The Play: Guardians vs. Twins Under 8.5