How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for August 28 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

After an emotional week last week, the company heads to Memphis tonight for the go-home show to Saturday’s Payback premium live event from Pittsburgh. Every match announced for the card so far involves a Raw superstar, so tonight is setting up to be a heavy show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback this Saturday and will have some adversity to overcome. Last week, the challenger revealed that Rollins’ weakness is his injured back and even mentioned how the champ is in pain when he hugs his wife or lifts up his child. Later on in the show, an enraged champ confirmed the back problems and invited Nakamura to confront him face-to-face in the middle of the ring tonight. We’ll see how this segment plays out just five days before their big title match.

The war between Cody Rhodes/Sami Zayn and the Judgement Day continued last week and an important element was re-introduced to the story with Kevin Owens making his return in Quebec City. The undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions faced Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the main event and the match ended in DQ when KO hit Balor with Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase. And ensuing Judgement Day beatdown brought out Rhodes, leading to an impromptu six-man tag taking place. Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens each hit their respective finishers on Dominik Mysterio, with KO picking up the pinfall victory after a stunner. We’ll surely see all of these parties interact again tonight and see if another match gets made for Payback.

Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus inside of a steel cage at Payback and before she can get to Pittsburgh, she will face Zoey Stark in a falls count anywhere match tonight. Lynch got on the microphone last week and guaranteed that she will end this feud with Stratus once and for all inside of the cage. With Stratus and Stark present, she then challenged the latter to this falls count anywhere match considering Stark attacked her from behind backstage two weeks ago. We’ll see if the “Man” can gain some momentum heading into Saturday.

Also on the show, Chad Gable will go one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium after picking up a countout victory over Gunther last Monday. We’ll see if the leader of the Alpha Academy can earn himself another shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. We’ll also get the New Day facing the Viking Raiders and Tommaso Ciampa facing Bronson Reed.