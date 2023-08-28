Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Monday, August 28

It’s a battle between the top two teams in the NL West on Monday night as the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) head to the coast to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of electric right-handers on the mound, as Arizona gives the ball to Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA) while L.A. counters with promising rookie Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86).

The Dodgers open as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-Backs at +124. The run total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers picks: Monday, August 28

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), RP Mark Melancon (shoulders)

Dodgers

Out: SP Tony Gonsolin (forearm), RP Joe Kelly (elbow), DH J.D. Martinez (groin), RP Yency Almonte (knee), SP/RP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen vs. Bobby Miller

Gallen has been arguably the sturdiest pitcher in baseball in a topsy-turvy 2023 season, posting a 14-5 record with a 3.11 ERA and allowing three or fewer earned runs in 20 of his 27 outings. He did struggle in his lone start against L.A. this season though, going just 4.1 frames and allowing five runs and six hits.

One of L.A.’s top pitching prospects, Miller got off to a great start to his first MLB season and has been a bit up-and-down since. The righty had pitched to a 2.45 ERA this month, allowing just one total run over 12 innings against Arizona and Milwaukee before giving up four runs on six hits over six frames in a loss to the Guardians last week.

Over/Under pick

The run line is set at 8.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Of the 10 games these teams have played this season, six of them have gone over that number. Let’s make it seven tonight, especially with how Gallen struggled earlier this season against the Dodgers — and how tough to trust Miller has been with his command

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

This season's series is split right down the middle, with both teams having won five of the 10 total meetings in 2023. They’re both playing well right now too, with Arizona having won eight of their last 10 while the Dodgers have won seven of their last 10.

When things are that close, you have to give the nod to the overall better team — and this L.A. lineup has been tough to stop of late.

Pick: Dodgers -148