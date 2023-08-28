Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Giants on Monday, August 28

Slumping NL Wild Card hopefuls collide as the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) continue their crucial West Coast swing with a trip up the coast to open up a series against the San Francisco Giants (66-63) on Monday. First pitch is slated for 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park. It’ll be a battle of promising young lefties on the mound, with Andrew Abbott (8-3, 3.16 ERA) going for Cincy against top Giants prospect Kyle Harrison (0-0, 5.40).

The Reds salvaged the last game of their series against Arizona on Sunday to remain within a half-game of the D-backs for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. The Giants, meanwhile, are free-falling a bit, getting swept by the Braves this weekend to make it seven losses in their last 10.

San Francisco is still the -130 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy at +110. The run total is set at 8.5.

Reds-Giants picks: Monday, August 28

Injury report

Reds

Out: RP Alex Young (hamstring), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), C Curt Casali (foot), 2B Jonathan India (foot), OF Stuart Fairchild (concussion), OF Jake Fraley (toe), INF Kevin Newman (oblique), SP Nick Lodolo (leg)

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), OF Michael Conforto (hamstring), OF/DH AJ Pollock (oblique), SP/RP Ross Stripling (back), SS Brandon Crawford (forearm), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), RP John Brebbia (lat)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Abbott vs. Kyle Harrison

After a brilliant start to his MLB career, Abbott has fallen back to Earth a bit amid Cincy’s general struggles this month — the lefty has a 5.75 ERA across four August starts, including three earned on five hits and four walks in just four innings of work against the Angels last time out. (Command has always been the big question mark in Abbott’s profile.) He threw eight scoreless innings and only allowed one hit in a win over the Giants back in July.

Another top left-handed prospect, Harrison is slated to take the bump for the home team in what will be just his second MLB start. In his first, he gave up five hits and two runs in just 3.1 innings last week against the Phillies. His stuff is as good as anyone, but like with Abbott, he’s had a hard time finding the strike zone throughout his journey up the Minor League ladder.

Over/Under pick

The runline is set at 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. These teams have met four other times this season and the total has only eclipsed eight runs once in that span. A pitcher making his second career start may make things close, but Abbott and Harrison have the goods to throw up zeroes here, and I expect the under to continue to hit in this series with two struggling offenses at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.

Pick: Under

Moneyline pick

The pitching matchup will decide this one. Abbott dominated San Francisco last month and has been solid all season. Pair that against a guy making his second career start and that should open the door for a Reds win.

Pick: Reds +110