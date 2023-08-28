Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Rockies on Monday, August 28

Fresh off a sweep in San Francisco, the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves continue their NL West tour on Monday to start a new series with the Colorado Rockies out at Coors Field. First pitch of the opener is slated for 8:40 p.m. E.T. Atlanta will send rookie righty Bryce Elder (10-4, 3.39 ERA) to the hill while Colorado counters with lefty Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.48).

Atlanta has been one of the best teams in baseball for the last few years and even has a World Series title to show for it. The Rockies, on the other hand, are over 30 games back in the NL West and are just hoping the end of the season gets here quickly.

Unsurprisingly, the Braves enter as heavy -245 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rockies at +200. The run total is set at 12.

Braves-Rockies picks: Monday, August 28

Injury report

Braves

Out: 2B Ozzie Albies (hamstring), SP/RP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder)

Rockies

Out: OF/DH Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow), RP Ryan Feltner (skull fracture)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. Austin Gomber

Bryce Elder takes the ball for Atlanta, and it’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the righty in his first MLB season — with a torrid start followed by a midsummer swoon. He’s back on the upswing of late, though, with just one run and three hits allowed over 12.1 innings across his last two starts. He earned a win over the Rockies earlier this year, pitching six innings and allowing just one run on four hits.

For the home team, Austin Gomber will get the nod looking to improve on a tough season thus far. The lefty — the centerpiece of the Nolan Arenado trade once upon a time — has actually thrown the ball pretty well of late, with a 3.50 ERA over his last 11 starts. He gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks against the Rays last time out, but Coors Field has been his bugaboo, with a home ERA (7.06) far worse than his road mark (3.68).

Over/Under pick

The runline is set at 12, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Of the four meetings between these teams this season, only one of them has made it over the 12-run mark. However, all four of those were in Atlanta and we all know Coors Field tends to give up a lot more runs than any other park in baseball — just look at Gomber’s home/road split. Who knows what kind of damage this Braves lineup can do in the thin mountain air.

Pick: Over 12

Moneyline pick

Colorado is one of the worst teams in baseball. Atlanta is one of the best. This should be a no-brainer.

Pick: Atlanta -245