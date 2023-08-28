Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Monday, August 28

The NL Central could be decided over the next few days as the Chicago Cubs (68-61) welcome the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) to Wrigley Field for a crucial three-game set starting on Monday night. First pitch of the opener is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Milwaukee will send veteran lefty Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA) to the hill, while Chicago counters with Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60).

Both of these teams have been on fire recently, with the Brew Crew having won 14 of their last 20 games and Chicago coming in having won seven of their last 10. The Brewers come into this one on an eight-game winning streak and hold a four-game lead over the Cubs in the division.

Chicago enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers at +105. The run total is set at 9.

Brewers-Cubs picks: Monday, August 28

Injury report

Brewers

Day to day: SP Adrian Houser (forearm)

Out: SP Julio Teheran (hip), OF Blake Perkins (oblique), DH Jesse Winker (back), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder)

Cubs

Out: RP Michael Fulmer (forearm), SP Marcus Stroman (rib), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (knee)

Starting pitchers

Wade Miley vs. Jameson Taillon

The Brewers will hand the ball to the sturdy Miley, who’s posted a 3.18 ERA and a 6-3 record on the season. He came away with a no-decision in his lone start against the Cubs this season, which eventually turned into a loss for Milwaukee. He tossed five innings and have up four runs on nine hits. The lefty has been solid since returning from a stint on the IL, with a 3.60 ERA across four August starts.

The Cubs will send Jameson Tallion to the hill, who’s posted a 4-2 record and a 4.70 ERA over his last seven starts. Those numbers are a bit inflated by an eight-run blowup against the Blue Jays a couple of weeks ago; he’s allowed three runs or fewer while going at least five innings in each of his other eight starts dating back to July 7. The righty earned a loss against the Brewers earlier this season, giving up three runs on seven hits over just four frames.

Over/Under pick

The runline for this game is set at 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Each of the last five Brewers games has hit or eclipsed that mark, so their bats are hot right now. The Cubs have scored 20 runs in their last two games, and both of these pitchers are capable of getting knocked around on a warm summer night at Wrigley.

Seems like an easy choice.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Both teams are really hot right now and sit at the top of the NL Central standings for a reason. But it’s tough to go against the Brewers when they’re riding an eight-game win streak and have the seemingly better pitcher on the hill — Taillon has been harder to trust than Miley of late.

Pick: Milwaukee +105