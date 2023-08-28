Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Orioles on Monday, August 28

The Baltimore Orioles’ (81-49) quest toward securing the American League East title continues Monday when they welcome the lowly Chicago White Sox (52-79) to Camden Yards for the opener of a three-game series. Michael Kopech (5-11, 4.95 ERA) will get the start for the White Sox, while Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 5.38 ERA) gets the nod for the Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Baltimore enters as -238 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +195 underdog. The total is set at 9.

White Sox-Orioles picks: Monday, August 28

Injury report

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (strained left oblique), RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation)

Orioles

Out: RP Felix Bautista (right elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (low back strain), SP John Means (Tommy John surgery), RP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain)

Starting pitchers

Michael Kopech vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Kopech’s working through what has quickly become a tough year for the pitcher, as he’s posted a 7.15 ERA in his eight starts since the All-Star break. While he pitched four scoreless inning in his last start against the Mariners, he’s allowed at least three runs in five of those eight starts, and has allowed a run in all but five of his starts this season.

Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A for a second time this season on July 17, where he’s recorded a 3.24 ERA in the seven games since. He’s recorded a quality start in his last three outings, and got hit with a no-decision his last time out after allowing three runs over six innings against the Blue Jays. He faced off against the White Sox in April and allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.

Over/Under pick

I like the over here just because of the volatility of the pitching matchup. Rodriguez has been better as of late but is still struggling with his consistency on the MLB level, while Kopech has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in the second half. I’m expecting a big day on offense.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

No upset here. Baltimore does its job against a team it should sweep. While they took two out of three from the Rockies over the weekend, they’re entering this series with a sour taste in their mouth after losing their series finale against Colorado. They’ll take some of the anger out on the lowly Sox.

Pick: Orioles