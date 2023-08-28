Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Phillies on Monday, August 28

The Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) are starting to look like the reigning NL champs again as we near September, and they’ll try to maintain their grip on the top NL Wild Card spot as they welcome the slumping Los Angeles Angels (63-67) to town for a three-game set this week. First pitch of Monday’s opener from Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. L.A. will send disappointing deadline acquisition Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.79 ERA) to the mound while Philly counters with righty Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.02).

The Phillies enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels at +120. The run total is set at 9.5.

Angels-Phillies picks: Monday, August 28

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: SP Chase Silseth (head), 1B Nolan Schanuel (illness)

Out: SS Zach Neto (back), OF Mike Trout (wrist), C Matt Thaiss (shoulder), 1B C.J. Cron (back), SP/RP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), INF Gio Urshela (pelvis), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suarez (hamstring), OF Christian Pache (elbow/knee)

Starting pitchers

Lucas Giolito vs. Taijuan Walker

Giolito has bounced back a bit from the nine-run drubbing he took against the Braves in his Angels debut earlier this month, but the righty still hasn’t been as reliable as the team hoped he’d be when they traded for him ahead of this year’s deadline. He’s 1-3 with a 7.06 ERA for the month, and has given up four runs in six innings in each of his last two outings — both losses.

Walker has come back down to Earth a bit after a great June and July, with a 4.76 ERA and bloated 1.47 WHIP in four outings this month — including nine walks in just 17 innings of work. The righty will go as his splitter goes, and the pitch hasn’t cooperated consistently this month. He took a no-decision against the Giants last time out, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in five innings.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies have crushed right-handed pitching of late — second only to the scorching Seattle Mariners over the last two weeks, thanks to both stars like Kyle Schwarber and lesser-known righty-mashers like outfielder Brandon Marsh and first baseman Jake Cave. Given Giolito’s struggles of late — and his penchant for allowing the long ball in a hitter-friendly park — I’m backing the over here; if the Angels can get on the board at all against Walker, it should be in good shape.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Walker hasn’t inspired a ton of confidence lately, but this Angels offense is down bad right now — you could form a respectable lineup just from their injured list — and the Phillies are rounding into form at the right time. Philly is the far more trustworthy lineup, with a pitcher on the mound who’s at least done enough to keep the team competitive through the first five innings.

Pick: Phillies -142