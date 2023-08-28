Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 23 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 fantasy trade deadline in the rearview mirror (in most leagues, at least), roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 23

Hitters to stream

Wilyer Abreu, OF, Red Sox — Abreu has crushed the ball in two Major League starts, living up to the power numbers he delivered in the Minors (.539 SLG, 22 homers in 86 games). Boston hasn’t been playing him at all against lefties, but the good news there is the Red Sox only have righties on the schedule this week — including a matchup with the Royals’ flammable pitching staff — making him a very sneaky play for those needing a homer boost.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, Cincinnati Reds — Encarnacion-Strand hasn’t gotten rolling yet — hitting .240 with four homers in his first 35 big-league games — but the expected stats look better than the actual ones, and he’ll get a chance to spread his wings at first base with Joey Votto (shoulder) on the IL. Four games against the Cubs in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park — including three games this week against lefties — should help him break out.

Davis Schneider, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays — Schneider has cooled off since becoming the fantasy add du jour during a blistering start to his MLB career earlier this summer, but he could be worth buying back in on this week. Toronto has a very friendly slate of pitching matchups — a series against the Nationals followed by a trip to Coors Field — and more importantly, a very lefty-heavy one as well, meaning Schneider should see plenty of playing time as a righty-hitting option over Cavan Biggio. Schneider homered in his last start as well, so he could be getting hot again.