Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 23 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 fantasy trade deadline in the rearview mirror (in most leagues, at least), roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 23

Pitchers to stream

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo was limited to just four innings in his return from the IL, but the rookie looked sharp, allowing just one run on three hits against the Chicago White Sox. He should be able to go long enough to qualify for a decision in each of his next two starts, and the matchups are a dream: Woo will get the Oakland A’s at home early in the week followed by a matchup against the tanking Mets over the weekend. The righty’s fastball/slider combination has produced major strikeout upside in his first MLB season (63 Ks in 59 innings) and the Mariners’ scorching offense puts him in great position for wins.

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics — Blackburn has only one start this week, but he’s been on a roll of late — notching four quality starts in his last five outings — and that one start happens to come against a White Sox team that’s among the league’s worst against righties. Blackburn’s profile (right-hander who leans heavily on his breaking stuff) has been Chicago’s Kryptonite, and he stands a good chance of keeping his roll going while helping your ratios and Ks.

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Olson has had an up-and-down rookie year so far, but the righty’s slider remains a legit weapon — one that should serve him well in two starts this week against the Yankees and White Sox. We mentioned above how badly Chicago has struggled against righty breaking stuff, but the Yankees have been right there with them of late, with a league-high 30.1% K rate against right-handed pitchers in the month of August. With a surprisingly frisky Tigers offense backing him, Olson — who dominated the Twins a couple of outings ago before struggling against the Cubs — could be a very sneaky upside play.