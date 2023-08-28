Hey Kentucky! DraftKings Sportsbook is coming soon!

Hey Kentucky! DraftKings Sportsbook is coming to the Bluegrass State and we’re celebrating with a special pre-launch offer for new users!

Terms and conditions

New DraftKings Sportsbook customers who successfully sign up will receive $200 issued as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in KY. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky