US Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, August 28

We have everything you need to know for the women’s action at US Open on Monday, including schedule, scores and more.

By David Fucillo
The 2023 US Open tennis tournament gets started on Monday, August 28. The women’s singles tournament opens at 11 a.m. ET and will run until Saturday, September 9 when the two finalists square off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The top seed in the tournament will be in action on Monday. #1 seed Iga Świątek is the defending champ and opens her title defense against Rebecca Peterson. Świątek is a +240 favorite to win the tournament and is a -5000 favorite in her opener.

The highest ranked American in action on Monday is #6 seed Coco Gauff. She’ll be facing Laura Siegemund in prime time, with the match starting at 7 p.m. Gauff is a -1000 favorite in her opener and looks to build on last year’s career-best quarterfinals appearance.

The US Open is airing across the ESPN network of channels. Coverage on the main network and ESPN Deportes starts at 12 p.m. and continues with 7 p.m. primetime coverage. ESPN+ will have complete coverage of every match.

US Open schedule: Monday, August 28

11:00 a.m.

#8 Maria Sakkari vs. Rebeka Masarova
#18 Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro
#15 Belinda Bencic vs. Kamilla Rakhimova
#10 Karolína Muchová vs. Storm Hunter

12:00 p.m.

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Rebecca Peterson

12:30 p.m.

#28 Anhelina Kalinina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
#19 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sloane Stephens

1:00 p.m.

#16 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Bernarda Pera
#29 Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Kaja Juvan

2:30 p.m.

#4 Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk
#32 Elise Mertens vs. Mirjam Bjorklund

3:00 p.m.

#24 Magda Linette vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

4:30 p.m.

#29 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini
#30 Sorana Cirstea vs. Kayla Day

6:00 p.m.

#11 Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa

8:30 p.m.

#6 Coco Gauff vs. Laura Siegemund

