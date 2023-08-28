US Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, August 28

The 2023 US Open tennis tournament gets started on Monday, August 28. The men’s singles tournament opens at 11 a.m. ET and will run until Sunday, September 10 when the two finalists square off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first round opens on Monday with 15 matches including a ranked player. The top seed in action is #2 Novak Djokovic, who is competing for his fourth US Open title. He faces Alexandre Muller and is a -10000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and gets started at approximately 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The top-ranked American in action is #9 seed Taylor Fritz, who is looking to get out of the first week for the first time in his career at Flushing Meadows. Fritz is facing fellow American Steve Johnson and is a -2500 favorite. The match gets started at approximately 2 p.m. inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The other high-ranked American in action on Monday is #10 seed Frances Tiafoe, who is looking to match or exceed last year’s career-best semifinals appearance. Tiafoe is facing fellow American Learner Tien and is a -6000 favorite. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and gets started at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The US Open is airing across the ESPN network of channels. Coverage on the main network and ESPN Deportes starts at 12 p.m. and continues with 7 p.m. primetime coverage. ESPN+ will have complete coverage of every match.

US Open schedule: Monday, August 28

11:00 a.m.

#22 Adrian Mannarino vs. Yosuke Watanuki

#25 Alexander Bublik vs. Dominic Thiem

12:30 p.m.

#5 Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava

#21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Marcos Giron

1:00 p.m.

#18 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet

1:30 p.m.

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien

2:00 p.m.

#9 Taylor Fritz vs. Steve Johnson

#20 Francisco Cerundolo vs. Zachary Svajda

#32 Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima

2:30 p.m.

#31 Sebastian Korda vs. Marton Fucsovics

#14 Tommy Paul vs. Stefano Travaglia

4:00 p.m.

#15 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald

5:00 p.m.

#28 Christopher Eubanks vs. SoonWoo Kwon

7:00 p.m.

#7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic

8:30 p.m.

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller