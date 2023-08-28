How to watch Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open will begin on Monday with first-round action taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the action beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

In the first-round men’s draw, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will open the tournament by facing Atilla Balazs at noon ET. He is seeking his second US Open title after winning in 2021, but falling to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of last year’s tournament. This will be his first career matchup against Balazs.

Medvedev enters her first-round match as a heavy -10000 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Balazs a +2200 underdog. He has the third-highest odds to win the 2023 US Open at +1000.

How to live stream men’s first round at 2023 US Open

Coverage of the men’s first round at the 2023 US Open will air on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.