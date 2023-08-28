How to watch Iga Świątek in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open will begin on Monday with first-round action taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the action beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

In the first-round women’s draw, No. 1 Iga Świątek will open the tournament by facing Rebecca Peterson at noon ET. Świątek is the defending champion and is seeking her fifth Grand Slam tournament victory. She owns a 2-0 career record against Peterson, defeating her at the 2021 French Open and the 2022 Australian Open.

Świątek enters her first-round match as a heavy -5000 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Peterson a +1400 underdog. Świątek is the current favorite to win the 2023 US Open with +240 odds.

How to live stream women’s first round at 2023 US Open

Coverage of the women’s first round at the 2023 US Open will air on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.