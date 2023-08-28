 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Iga Świątek in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

Iga Świątek is set to face Rebecca Peterson in the first round at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

The 2023 US Open will begin on Monday with first-round action taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the action beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

In the first-round women’s draw, No. 1 Iga Świątek will open the tournament by facing Rebecca Peterson at noon ET. Świątek is the defending champion and is seeking her fifth Grand Slam tournament victory. She owns a 2-0 career record against Peterson, defeating her at the 2021 French Open and the 2022 Australian Open.

Świątek enters her first-round match as a heavy -5000 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Peterson a +1400 underdog. Świątek is the current favorite to win the 2023 US Open with +240 odds.

How to live stream women’s first round at 2023 US Open

Coverage of the women’s first round at the 2023 US Open will air on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

