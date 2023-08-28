How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open will begin on Monday with first-round action taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the action beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

In the first round women’s draw, No. 6 Coco Gauff will open the tournament by facing Laura Siegemund at 7 p.m. ET. Gauff is participating in her fifth US Open and is looking for another deep run after making it to the quarterfinals last year. This is the first time she will face off against Siegemund, who qualified for the tournament on Sunday.

Gauff enters her first-round match as a heavy -1000 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Siegemund a +600 underdog. She the third-highest odds to win the 2023 US Open at +700.

How to live stream women’s first round at 2023 US Open

Coverage of the women’s first round at the 2023 US Open will air on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.