Format, new rules for 2023 US Open

The 2023 US Open will start with qualifying on August 22, and the main draw begins on August 28. This year’s tournament has a few new rules in place, especially as it pertains to the video review process.

We’ll break that down along with the overall US Open format below. The women’s singles final is scheduled for September 9, followed by the men’s singles final on September 10.

The tournament, played on hard court surfaces, will feature 128 individual competitors in both the women’s and men’s brackets. It is structured as a single-elimination style tournament, meaning a player is out of the tournament after a single loss.

In terms of match formats, women’s singles, as well as both men’s and women’s doubles matches, are played in a best-of-three sets format. In contrast, men’s singles matches are played in a best-of-five sets format, making for potentially longer and more physically demanding contests.

This year introduces notable rule changes. For the first time in Grand Slam history, a new video review system will be in place for double bounces. Prior to this year, double bounces were not reviewable, leaving the decision solely to the chair umpire’s view in real-time. This new rule aims to bring more accuracy and fairness to these decisions.

Each player, in both singles and doubles competitions, will be allotted three challenges per set. If the player’s challenge is successful, they do not lose it. Players can use these challenges to contest various incidents during a match. This includes double bounces, a ball touching a player’s body, a ball touching the net, and hindrance due to noise.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, last year’s women’s singles champ, Iga Świątek is favored to repeat with +240 odds. On the men’s singles side, Novak Djokovic is a +125 favorite while defending champ Carlos Alcaraz is +190.