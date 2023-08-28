How to watch 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open opens on Monday, August 28 with the men’s and women’s singles tournaments starting their first rounds. The women’s singles tournament wraps on Saturday, September 9 while the men’s singles tournament wraps on Sunday, September 10.

ESPN will air the full tournament with coverage from noon until 11 p.m. every night. Most of that coverage will be on ESPN, but ESPN2 will also get extensive evening run. The full TV schedule is available at this link.

ESPN+ will offer complete coverage of every match in the tournament, providing a stream of every court. If you have an ESPN subscription but no ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to stream ESPN and ESPN2 via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

#1 seed and defending champ Iga Świątek is the favorite to win the women’s singles tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +240 and is followed by #2 seed Aryna Sabalenka at +475. #6 seed Coco Gauff has the best odds among American women at +700.

#2 seed Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the men’s singles tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125 and is followed by #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz at +190. #9 seed Taylor Fritz has the best odds among American men at +5000.