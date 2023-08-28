 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen favored to secure history at 2023 Italian Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the Italian Grand Prix.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands Photo by Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Monza, Italy for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend. Practice starts on Friday with qualifying on Saturday and the main race taking place at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 3.

Max Verstappen is fresh off a win last week at the Dutch Grand Prix, which marks his ninth straight victory this season. That ties Sebastian Vettel (from the 2013 season) for the most F1 wins in a row at nine. One more and Verstappen will own this record for himself.

Due to that, there’s no surprise that Verstappen is favored to win the race with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him stands teammate Sergio Perez (+1100) and then Lewis Hamilton (+1200). Lando Norris (+1200) rounds out the top four contenders on the odds board.

On top of his recent win streak, it’s worth noting that Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix last year, while Charles Leclerc finished in second and George Russell of Mercedes rounded out the podium.

2023 Italian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -450
Sergio Perez +1100
Lewis Hamilton +1200
Lando Norris +1200
Oscar Piastri +3000
George Russell +3000
Charles Leclerc +3500
Carlos Sainz +4000
Fernando Alonso +5000
Alexander Albon +10000
Lance Stroll +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Logan Sargeant +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +70000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Liam Lawson +80000

