F1 odds: Max Verstappen favored to secure history at 2023 Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Monza, Italy for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend. Practice starts on Friday with qualifying on Saturday and the main race taking place at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 3.

Max Verstappen is fresh off a win last week at the Dutch Grand Prix, which marks his ninth straight victory this season. That ties Sebastian Vettel (from the 2013 season) for the most F1 wins in a row at nine. One more and Verstappen will own this record for himself.

Due to that, there’s no surprise that Verstappen is favored to win the race with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him stands teammate Sergio Perez (+1100) and then Lewis Hamilton (+1200). Lando Norris (+1200) rounds out the top four contenders on the odds board.

On top of his recent win streak, it’s worth noting that Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix last year, while Charles Leclerc finished in second and George Russell of Mercedes rounded out the podium.