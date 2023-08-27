California wins Little League World Series on walk-off home run [VIDEO]

Sunday’s Little League World Series Championship Game between Team California and Team Curacao went right down to the wire and ended in the most dramatic way possible.

Louis Lappe, take it away.

CALIFORNIA WINS THE #LLWS WITH A WALK-OFF HOME RUN FROM LOUIS LAPPE pic.twitter.com/5iPMjaaBWj — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2023

With no outs in the bottom of the sixth, the young shortstop called game by launching a solo home run over the left field wall to clinch his team the championship. Talk about ice in his veins.

The ending of Sunday’s title game was a roller coaster of emotions as Curacao stormed back into the ballgame. Trailing 5-1 in the fifth, Nasir El-Ossais drilled an opposite field grand slam to tie the championship showdown and turn the game on its head.

GRAND SLAM IN THE #LLWS CHAMPIONSHIP!



We are tied entering the 6th, thanks to Nasir El-Ossaïs pic.twitter.com/b3TX9Wt3JQ — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 27, 2023

Of course, that would eventually lead to Lappe’s solo shot to end the annual tournament in Williamsport, PA. California was represented by the El Segundo Little League squad and they mashed their way through the field, defeating Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, and Texas to reach the the championship game. They became the seventh team from Southern California in history to win the Little League World Series.