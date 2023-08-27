Pick against the spread, over/under for USA vs. Greece in FIBA World Cup on Monday

The United States will be back in action Monday morning at the 2023 FIBA World Cup when the Americans take on Greece in group stage play. Both teams won their opening game and have some positive momentum coming into this contest. The Americans pulled away from New Zealand after a tight opening quarter, while Greece had to put the clamps down on Jordan in the final quarter to secure a victory.

One notable player missing from this encounter is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is sitting out the FIBA World Cup in preparation for the season. His brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo is playing for the squad though.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is a 22.5-point favorite in this contest. The totla comes in at 178.5.

USA vs. Greece, 8:30 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: Greece +22.5

The Americans got the win over New Zealand but failed to cover a 37-point spread in that game. Greece shot the ball well from the floor and more importantly, notched 24 assists in the opener. USA’s defensive effort was excellent against New Zealand but Greece is slightly better across the board.

This USA squad, while more talented, is still trying to find ways to play together. It’s hard to have this many players who go against each other regularly in the NBA mesh well consistently, especially since this roster is much younger. The Americans should still win this game, but Greece is the team to back as the ATS pick.

Over/Under: Under 178

Both teams went under this total in their respective World Cup openers. USA will continue to lean on its defense, while Greece will have to match that effort to keep this contest close. There’s a chance the Americans pull away late and salt away the final minutes, which would favor the under. The current trend suggests taking the under here.